It’s back to the 70s for ‘set them free with Dairylea’ by VCCP

If it weren’t for the skate park and the water bottle, this spot for Mondelez’ Dairylea by VCCP could have been made in the 70s, which is very appropriate for a processed cheese ad.

The carefree, adult-free, phone-free world is a powerful trope, also successfully revisited in BBH’s 2013 Robinson’s ad showing a father and son as childhood pals.

Ria Rianti, senior brand manager at Mondelez International said: “Dairylea is made for moments of freedom, in the hands of curious, little kids. A little piece of independence which evokes the true meaning of childhood, ‘Set them free with Dairylea’ showcases the pure magic of kids just being kids.”

Good to see that VCCP, currently battling Leo Burnett in the final round of the pitch for National Lottery operator Allwyn, is still putting energy into the creative work. This spot isn’t radical, but it’s worth pausing to enjoy.

MAA creative scale: 8

