Is this the biggest waste of ad time and space?

0 Shares Share

It’s for Kanye West’s clothing line Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga, now available in NYC following a launch via a number of dumpster trucks across the city.

KY has redesigned the store accordingly and despatched a further number of black trucks to take the good news/product to other states. The first time you can purchase this stuff in person it seems (starts at $245.)

Oh, there’s a virtual game too.

And that seems to be it.

MAA creative scale: 1 (well we wrote about it.)