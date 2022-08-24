Is Bud Light the big breakthrough account for Anomaly?

0 Shares Share

Anomaly has won Bud Light’s creative account in the US (and presumably elsewhere) while Interpublic’s The Martin Agency has picked up line extensions including its seltzer. Long-serving creative agency Wieden+Kennedy declined to repitch.

Owner AB InBev has somehow managed to keep Bud Light as America’s biggest beer brand despite the rise of craft beers and the like. The brand has recently majored on sports and gaming sponsorships.

Anomaly has worked on the Budweiser brand on and off for years, including Super Bowl ads. Anomaly is owned by Stagwell Group which seems to be thriving under founder Mark Penn. For years Anomaly’s ownership by MDC Partners (now acquired by Stagwell) seemed more of a hindrance than a help, especially regarding its international ambitions.

Bud Light might be the breakthrough account for the agency founded by Brit Carl Johnson. Bud Light did, however, eventually confound even the talents of creative leader W+K.