IPG creates new London agency dedicated to Bentley cars

0 Shares Share

Bentley Motors has appointed IPG to support its big push towards electrification, and the group has set up iX — a custom-made, London-based agency — for the purpose.

iX will work on global creative and strategy for the Volkswagen-owned brand, focused on brand campaigns, product launches and social and digital marketing activation around Bentley’s “Beyond 100” strategy, which is all about being sustainable and carbon neutral.

No details yet on who will be running the agency in London, but media will be handled globally by PHD, and London-based Set Creative is taking on Bentley’s global strategy for luxury brand experiences.

Steven de Ploey, director of strategy, product and marketing said: “This announcement marks new phase in our Beyond 100 strategy, which will transform every aspect of the Bentley Motors business as we enter our second century as a global luxury brand.

“Our approach to marketing is central to our transformation; and we are delighted to have new partners on board to galvanise our progress. Our plans go far beyond our products, to innovative brand extensions and exciting partnerships. It will also see us put people front and centre in our communications to engage new audiences as we move towards becoming a sustainable, wholly ethical role model for modern luxury.”