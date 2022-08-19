Iain Tait and Nick Farnhill launch creative studio Food Arts & Technology in London & NY

0 Shares Share

Nick Farnhill and Iain Tait, who founded Poke 20 years ago in a joint venture with Mother, are back in business together as founders of Food Arts & Technology, a transatlantic “creative studio.”

Tait quit Wieden + Kennedy last year after spells at London and in Portland, where he was global interactive ECD. He also worked at Google Creative Lab in New York. Farnhill left Publicis.Poke (Poke was acquired in 2013 for £10m) last year, and the duo registered FAT in November 2021.

Richard Turley, a New York-based Brit, is the third member of the founding team. The controversial designer has won 35 D&AD awards in a career that has spanned W+K and creative roles at The Guardian, Bloomberg Businessweek, and MTV.

Turley wrote on It’s Nice That: “I’m starting my own agency, Food (with two friends and a Google drive)… because people keep asking us to do work and we needed a few organising principles… It seems there is something about how creative people are organised en masse right now that is blocking anything especially interesting emerging.”

The trio will have equal shares in the company and have already worked together on projects including a magazine for Mulberry, experiential art platform Superblue, global news platform Semafor and entertainment company RockCorp.