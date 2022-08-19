Don't Miss

Iain Tait and Nick Farnhill launch creative studio Food Arts & Technology in London & NY

Posted by: Emma Hall in Ad Tech, Agencies, Creative, News 20 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Nick Farnhill and Iain Tait, who founded Poke 20 years ago in a joint venture with Mother, are back in business together as founders of Food Arts & Technology, a transatlantic “creative studio.”

Tait quit Wieden + Kennedy last year after spells at London and in Portland, where he was global interactive ECD. He also worked at Google Creative Lab in New York. Farnhill left Publicis.Poke (Poke was acquired in 2013 for £10m) last year, and the duo registered FAT in November 2021.

Richard Turley, a New York-based Brit, is the third member of the founding team. The controversial designer has won 35 D&AD awards in a career that has spanned W+K and creative roles at The Guardian, Bloomberg Businessweek, and MTV.

Turley wrote on It’s Nice That: “I’m starting my own agency, Food (with two friends and a Google drive)… because people keep asking us to do work and we needed a few organising principles… It seems there is something about how creative people are organised en masse right now that is blocking anything especially interesting emerging.”

The trio will have equal shares in the company and have already worked together on projects including a magazine for Mulberry, experiential art platform Superblue, global news platform Semafor and entertainment company RockCorp.

 

 

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.