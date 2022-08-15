Don't Miss

HP plays catch-up with ‘Work Happy’

It’s not that long ago that HP (or Hewlett-Packard as was) was a world tech leader. But it got rather left behind by Apple and co. following some disastrous deals and a failure to detect how mobiles were transforming the office computer market.

Now it’s back with a new campaign from Wieden+Kennedy featuring an old-style macho manager trying and failing to adjust to a different world in which people choose work rather than slave in an office. ‘Work Happy’ is the theme.

Isn’t a bad idea. Still a way to go though.

MAA creative scale: 6.

