Havas wins £4.9m UK government blood donor business

Havas has won the UK Government’s NHS Blood and Transplant account, aimed at increasing blood donor numbers, in a full service deal involving the creative agency, Havas Helia (CX) and Havas Red (PR.) Youth culture specialist Livity has also been appointed.

It’s a three-year contract and, intriguingly the client, the government’s Crown Commercial Service Campaign Solutions (a bit naff, like calling a plumbing “water solutions”) has put a price on the deal, £4.9m. which equates to about £130,000 a month.

Time was when account moves didn’t get reported unless client and agency could place a verifiable number on the value but these days it’s mostly kept secret, with NDAs all over the place. Agencies often moan that they’re not paid enough but £130,000 a month seems pretty adequate although we don’t know how many external costs are included.

NHSBT’s Helen Duggan says: “Our blood, plasma, organ, tissue and stem cell donation campaigns inspire and motivate the public on the important opportunity they have to give the gift of life. Beyond Havas’ clear passion for NHSBT’s lifesaving work, their grasp of the donor journey and experience relevant to our work is second-to-none, and that’s why we are delighted to have them join us as our creative agency.

“We have ambitious targets to recruit one million new blood donors in next five years and continue to increase the number of people who have recorded and shared their organ donation decision. With Havas as our creative partner, we are confident we are in the best place to meet these challenges at this critical moment for the NHS.”

Havas London CCO Vicki Maguire says: “This is not ‘just another account’. This one saves lives. You don’t need to tell me that – as the partner of someone who received a lifesaving organ transplant, this one’s personal. I’ve seen, up close, the heroic work NHSBT does, day in, day out, and I am so proud that Havas has been appointed.”