Gamhiouen moves in, Williams moves up at MSQ

MSQ has appointed Rajet Gamhiouen as first group-wide head of new business.

Gamhiouen (above) joins from PA Media Group’s full-service agency Sticky, where she was head of marketing & new business. Before PA Gamhiouen was senior marketing officer for the Centre for Innovation and Partnerships and then marketing, PR, events and operations manager for the Fashion and Textile Museum. MSQ has recently won business from Shell, Cancer Research UK, CFA Institute, AXA Investment Managers, and Visit Britain.

MSQ has also promoted Matt Williams to global head of marketing, working with Gamhiouen. Williams has been at MSQ for three years, joining in March 2018 from Engine, where he was head of editorial content. He was at Engine for seven years, starting his career as a journalist at Campaign.

Gamhiouen says: “Customers are more conscious and considered with their decision making and brands need to become more accountable, emotionally intelligent and purposeful in response. That’s where MSQ comes in, and I’m excited about joining a friendly and inspiring team who have impressively built one of the fastest-growing groups in our industry. MSQ’s integrated approach, best-in-class talent and vast creative and technology solutions will allow me to accelerate collaboration globally and initiate large scale projects and campaigns for brands to drive change and make a difference in the world.”

MSQ executive director Kate Howe says: “More and more clients are requiring best-in-class thinking that allows them to get closer to customers across the whole comms journey. To do that they need grown-up, multi-disciplinary teams who are genuinely collaborative and can seamlessly integrate to solve complex problems quickly and efficiently. That’s why more clients are turning to MSQ and by bringing Rajet on board we look forward to connecting with more businesses in this way.