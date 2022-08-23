Former AMV BBDO boss Sarah Douglas re-emerges at star client Essity

0 Shares Share

Sarah Douglas had an odd reign as CEO of AMV BBDO, the agency won buckets of awards, mainly but not exclusively for client Essity with numbers like ‘Viva La Vulva.’

But the agency, for decades the UK’s biggest creative agency by billings, lost a number of accounts including Asda and Douglas, eventually, her job.

Now however she’s re-emerged as global brand director of…Essity, based in Sweden.

She said on LinkedIn: “Very excited to be back in Sweden to begin my new role at Essity. With much gratitude to new colleagues for the warm welcome already. I am hugely looking forward to working with you all.”

Which shows, if nothing else, that nice things do occasionally happen in this business.