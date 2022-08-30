Churchill leaps into uncharted territory with Saatchi

0 Shares Share

Saatchi & Saatchi now has the Churchill insurance business and, while the old mutt still makes an appearance, it’s time to ‘Bring Chill to the Nation’ with a “blissed-out Chillscape” to deliver chill (you should be getting the message by now) to all the insurance firm’s customers.

So it’s not about things going wrong but everything being hunky dory with Churchill behind you. Media, there’s lots of it including Out of Home, by MediaCom.

Product Owner Churchill Squad Kirsty Hoad (there’s another new one, have Churchill execs been on the magic mushrooms) says: “As we evolve our marketing campaigns, in a world that faces huge challenges, our new advert provides a moment of escapism for viewers. The creative delivers this with our beautiful new Chillscape – a dreamlike space, a world of serenity and optimism.

“‘Enjoy the Leap’ showcases that we understand how life’s big decisions, whether it is buying a house or learning to drive, can be triggers of stress and often come with different needs when it comes to insurance. Our campaign moves our focus from the rare but intense stress of things going wrong and needing to use insurance, to the more frequent stress of choosing something new in life, for which you need new cover.”

Completely bonkers – might just work.

MAA creative scale: 6.5.