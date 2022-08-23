Carlsberg celebrates 30 years with Liverpool

0 Shares Share

Carlsberg is celebrating 30 years of sponsoring Liverpool FC, a relationship that”s worked out pretty well for both sides. Whatever next – loyalty in football?

The campaign, ‘Forever Fans, is directed by Tore Frandsen for The Network agencies Worth Your While, SMALL, The Council and Drive Studios and features Liverpool players through the period including Ian Rush, John Barnes, Sami Hyypiä, Robbie Fowler, Jamie Carragher, and Luis Garcia (European Cup winner in 2005.)

Carlsberg head of global sponsorships Louise Bach says: “With this campaign, we are celebrating our partnership from all angles and highlighting what great partnerships really are. Spotlighting moments from the last 30 years – some big, some small, some unforgettable. And sharing it through legends present and past, and the fans.”

MAA creative scale: 7.