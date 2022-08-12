Don't Miss

Cannabis goes mainstream in the US, with campaign offering customers a choice of ‘vibes’

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 4 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

If you want to see what the legalization of marijuana looks like for marketers, watch this American ad for cannabis brand Viola, in which people are openly smoking the product and enjoying its benefits.

The campaign launches the “Viola Vibes System” which simplifies the dizzying choice of cannabis on the market. Whether you want to “Kick Back,” “Get Up & Go,” turn your “Lights Out” or party with “Good Times,” Viola has the right weed for you.

There are extensive restrictions on cannabis advertising in the US, but these vary enormously from one state to another. Viola’s campaign, by agency Basewood, will run on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter and will be supported by in-person activations in more permissive areas like Los Angeles, Detroit and Colorado.

We are still a very long way from anything like this in the UK, but it might be a glimpse of things to come. Still, it’s pretty shocking to see people openly inhaling — almost like going back to the old days of classic cigarette advertising.

MAA creative scale: 6

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.