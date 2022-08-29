Don't Miss

Cadbury teaches us how to ‘sign with fingers’ for Dairy Milk

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 2 days ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

This is the way to do purpose: find a cause that fits the brand, and make it fun.

VCCP’s “Sign with fingers” campaign for Cadbury Fingers is set in the household of a very engaging deaf teenager. The film brings to life just how easy it is for deaf people to feel left out of the conversation, and goes on to teach some useful, friendly phrases in British Sign Language.

You can click through to learn everyday sayings such as Fancy a cuppa? or Having a good day?, plus other conversation topics like what a goal! and typical British weather isn’t it?

Laura Muse, creative director at VCCP London, said: “Teaching people how to communicate with their own fingers, through British Sign Language, is one of those ideas that you know is brilliant from the first time you see it. And to make it feel as easy, and as fun, as sharing a box of biscuits has been an absolute pleasure.”

Another winner from VCCP and Mondelez, following on from last week’s Dairylea ad.

MAA creative scale 7.5

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.