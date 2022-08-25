Burberry slides off its creative perch

0 Shares Share

Burberry’s ‘Open Spaces’ by Megaforce and Riff Raff was arguably the outstanding film ad of the past year although it won a gold at Cannes rather than the Grand Prix it deserved.

So it’s a bit of a shame to see this latest effort effort from the upscale retailer – ‘family’ – which slides back effortlessly to the kind of (nicely shot) meaningless nonsense beloved of fashion brands. There’s some sulky models, clothes (maybe ‘Open Spaces’ was short on these), an old Daimler and some gangsta types.

Burberry is somewhat exposed to slowdown in China so maybe it’s back to what seem like basics.

MAA creative scale: 3.

PS Here’s ‘Open Spaces.’