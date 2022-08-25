Don't Miss

Burberry slides off its creative perch

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Finance, News 35 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Burberry’s ‘Open Spaces’ by Megaforce and Riff Raff was arguably the outstanding film ad of the past year although it won a gold at Cannes rather than the Grand Prix it deserved.

So it’s a bit of a shame to see this latest effort effort from the upscale retailer – ‘family’ – which slides back effortlessly to the kind of (nicely shot) meaningless nonsense beloved of fashion brands. There’s some sulky models, clothes (maybe ‘Open Spaces’ was short on these), an old Daimler and some gangsta types.

Burberry is somewhat exposed to slowdown in China so maybe it’s back to what seem like basics.

MAA creative scale: 3.

PS Here’s ‘Open Spaces.’

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.