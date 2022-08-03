Another textbook example of advertising from McDonald’s and Leo Burnett

0 Shares Share

McDonald’s has a new loyalty programme – MyMcDonald’s Rewards -and a new UK campaign from Leo Burnett – ‘More Rewarding McDonald’s Moments’ – to go with it. Funny how these things tend to follow price increases (McD’s cheapest burger has gone from 99p to £1.19p.)

The headline film, directed by Max Weiland, shows a trucker on a long journey home collecting McDonald’s Rewards for his partner at various venues. Surprised he could get out of the cab..

McDonald’s has incurred more than its share of controversy over the years but, in the UK at least, Leo Burnett’s genial and gentle campaigns have played a huge part in making the US burger chain a part of the national fabric. Maybe the best long-running client/agency relationship of them all.

(Hope this doesn’t place a curse on them.)

MAA creative scale: 7.

launch ‘More Rewarding McDonald’s Moments’ campaign to celebrate new loyalty programme

1st August 2022 – London, UK: Following the launch of MyMcDonald’s Rewards, one of the UK’s largest rewards programmes, McDonald’s and its agency partners have launched a multi-channel campaign, ‘More Rewarding McDonald’s Moments’.

The campaign celebrates the arrival of the MyMcDonald’s Rewards, a loyalty programme that earns you one point for every penny you spend at McDonald’s, making every single McDonald’s moment more rewarding.

Leading the campaign is a film, created by Leo Burnett, that tells the emotive story of a trucker, out on the road wanting to be back home with his partner. He stops off at various McDonald’s on his journey, collecting points with each purchase. Finally, we see him back at home, having collected enough points for a McChicken Sandwich, which he gives to his partner as they share a nice moment of reconnection. To give the film a unique, cinematic look with richer colours and a natural grain, it was printed on to 35mm Kodak film.

Throughout the film, which you can watch on YouTube, our hero character’s inner emotions and thoughts of missing home are played out for all to see as he sings the soulful track “Coming Home’ by Leon Bridges.

The ad will run from 1st August and the film will be supported by social, influencer, radio and OOH content. Each will promote the arrival of MyMcDonald’s Rewards, with educational snippets showing exactly how users are able to engage with the programme while outlining rewards up for grabs.

To bring ‘More Rewarding McDonald’s Moments’ to life in a personalised way and encourage customers to sign up to the new loyalty scheme, McDonald’s implemented a CRM campaign, led by Armadillo. All communications were behaviour-based and explained the loyalty scheme clearly, guiding customers on how to start earning rewards. Millions of customers were reached over email and push messages.

To support the ‘More Rewarding McDonald’s Moments’ campaign through PR and social, Ready10 and Oliver helped McDonald’s team up with TV presenter Rylan to create and lead a ‘Rewards Squad’ featuring a star-studded cast of celebrities who embarked on a tour of the UK and brought a series of surprising moments to customers across the nation.

The tour kicked off in Manchester with an exclusive gig by superstar grime artist Aitch and continued across the country with stars including Yung Filly, LadBaby and Vicky Pattison turning up in a McFlurry ice cream van to surprise people with frozen treats and hand out limited-edition merch to thousands of people. Five million MyMcDonald’s Rewards points were also given away throughout the tour, including two million for customers and crew and three million to McDonald’s charity partners.

To support the launch of MyMcDonald’s Rewards through paid media, OMD UK is deploying a series of fame-driving tactics to excite audiences and encourage app downloads. A highlight of the plan has been the development of a bespoke online roadblock, which has seen OMD UK partner with all major UK Digital and Social partners and is expected to reach a whopping 70% of UK users on day one. The launch also marks the brand’s first paid campaign with TikTok, featuring exclusive content from our ‘Rewards Squad’ talent.

‘More Rewarding McDonald’s Moments’ continues in-store with one of McDonald’s largest ever merchandising kits, produced by Linney, ensuring that customers are not only aware but also know how to use the app-based scheme with insight tested messaging tailored to each touchpoint in the user journey.

Kat Howcroft, Head of Marketing at McDonald’s UK and Ireland said: “We are delighted to be bringing MyMcDonald’s Rewards to the UK, giving the nation even greater value and more of those rewarding moments that fans of the brand love so much. This campaign epitomises the importance of those little lifts and I cannot wait to see what everyone thinks of it.”

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s has run its business in the UK since 1974 and currently operates just over 1,300 restaurants across the UK. McDonald’s is one of the UK’s largest private sector employers, employing over 135,000 people. It is estimated to provide 70,000 jobs to young people aged 16-25, making it one of the largest employers of young people in the UK.

About Leo Burnett

Leo Burnett London is a creative agency that specialises in bringing the power of populist creativity to its clients. The agency brings people together from advertising, digital, social and brand activation backgrounds, united by a passion for problem solving and building brands that people love. Clients include McDonald’s, Premier Inn, TUI, Kellogg’s and Vision Express. Leo Burnett is part of Publicis Groupe UK.

About Ready10

Ready10 is an award-winning consumer PR agency, creating relatable ideas that win hearts, minds and bottom lines. The agency celebrated its sixth successful year in 2022 and is the youngest agency in the top 50 of the PR Week 150 Consumer agencies at number 46, the agency’s highest ever ranking. Clients include McDonald’s, Paddy Power, MoneySuperMarket, Flora and Cameo.?

About Linney

Linney is a world-class, multichannel marketing services group established in 1851. With expertise across all communications platforms, we cover the entire marketing supply chain, from insight, creative and digital, to print, warehousing, ecommerce fulfilment, film and events. Clients include McDonald’s, TUI, L’Oréal, Heathrow, Asda George, Royal Mail, E.on, Cineworld and Macmillan.

About OMD

OMD UK is an integrated media and marketing company that represents some of the world’s biggest brands, including PepsiCo, Barclays, McDonald’s, Channel 4, Lidl, Storck, Daimler, Clarks and easyJet. OMD UK is part of a global OMD network, the most awarded media network globally with more than 8,500 people in over 120 offices.

About Armadillo

Armadillo is an independent CRM agency that combines data, insight, and strategy with talent, personality, and craft to deliver fantastic work and unrivalled ROI for global brands such as McDonald’s, Carnival UK and Disney. Winners of five DMA Awards in 2021 – including Gold in the ‘Travel & Leisure’ category, and Silver for ‘Best Customer Journey’ and ‘Best use of Marketing Automation’ – the agency consistently delivers work that performs.

