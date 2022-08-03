Ambitious Dentsu and Pablo boost creative line-ups

0 Shares Share

Dentsu Creative, formerly Dentsumcgarrybowen and other variations, is showing determined signs of life under Dentsu International CEO Wendy Clark and CCO Fred Levron, completing its EMEA line-up with the hires of former adam&eveDDB group MD Fiona McArthur as chief growth officer and Sven Huberts as president, experience. Huberts is a former global managing partner of Isobar, also in the Dentsu empire (both below.)



They join CEO James Morris, COO Ete Davies (formerly of Engine) and CSO Patricia McDonald to complete the EMEA line-up.

Another agency seemingly on the rise is indie Pablo which has lured four creatives from Mother to join its ranks. Will Bingham and Victoria Daltrey have joined as creative group heads to work on, among others, big new account DFS which Pablo won in a pitch against BBH and VCCP. They follow hard on the heels of Matt Leach and Jess Oudot, also from Mother.

Mother has a new CCO in Felix Richter from Droga5 New York, which may not be unconnected to the exodus although Mother has always been a highly raid-able talent resource.

Dentsu’s new CGO McArthur says: “We have the most extraordinary tool kit at Dentsu Creative. We can credibly do or make anything. We have the strategic and executional talent and expertise to deliver a truly innovative, genuinely boundary-less solution to each and every client business challenge.”

Pablo ECD Dan Watts says: “As the agency gains momentum it’s important that every new hire brings something surprising to Pablo. And these four (new creatives) all bring surprising creativity, craft and thinking in everything they do.”