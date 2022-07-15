WPP’s Wavemaker wins Trainline media

0 Shares Share

WPP’s Wavemaker has won train and coach booking service Trainline’s media strategy and planning account for the UK, Italy and France. Trainline describes itself as a platform these days.

The account includes social media, addressable TV, digital audio, out of home (OOH) and digital out of home (DOOH), as well as digital, radio and influencer partnerships.

Trainline head of brand marketing Elly Collingwood says: “Wavemaker’s unrivalled local knowledge backed up by actionable insights and a solid global media network gave us the confidence that they were the partner for us. We look forward to working with them to launch an exciting new media campaign that firmly positions us as the number one choice for travel.”

Wavemaker COO Katy Lee says: “As soon as we met the Trainline team, we knew that we had shared values. Now more than ever, those travelling across Europe are becoming conscious of the impact climate change is having on our world. People are looking for greener alternatives in all aspects of life, but specifically their chosen modes of transport. We are excited to get moving on the creation and delivery of a media campaign that has a positive impact and changes travellers’ behaviour.”