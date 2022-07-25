The Corner wins broadband challenger Airband

0 Shares Share

The Corner was won Airband, a challenger ISP that aims to bring decent broadband to areas outside the UK’s major cities (it’s not that great in the major cities.) Airband says it won’t increase prices ever – a brave offer.

The Corner was appointed without a pitch following two successful projects.

Airband head of marketing James Hyland says: “For too long communities and businesses outside of major cities have been served sub optimal broadband; be that bandwidth prices, service, or overall value. Working with The Corner we have seen how we can unlock our brand for growth and show consumers it doesn’t need to be this way.”

Corner MD Jonny Angel says: “We are excited by Airband’s ambitious plans for growth in 2022 and beyond, and delighted to be on this journey with them. Britain deserves better broadband, and we intend to help Airband deliver that.”