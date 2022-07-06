Star Wars’ Patrick Stewart takes centre stage for Lucky Generals and Yorkshire Tea

0 Shares Share

Lucky Generals has done a pretty good job for Yorkshire Tea over the years (quite a lot of them by now) with some of the county’s stars happily making an appearance – Sean Bean for example.

Bean’s exhortations to drink the stuff (they don’t actually grow tea in Yorkshire) seemed over the top; veteran thesp Sir Patrick Stewart (who graduated from the RSC to Star Wars) makes a rather better fist of it here. Lauding staff member Tina and then inviting them all down the pub.

A pleasant example of that much-lauded but rather elusive art, ‘storytelling.’

MAA creative scale: 7.