Don't Miss

Star Wars’ Patrick Stewart takes centre stage for Lucky Generals and Yorkshire Tea

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 10 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Lucky Generals has done a pretty good job for Yorkshire Tea over the years (quite a lot of them by now) with some of the county’s stars happily making an appearance – Sean Bean for example.

Bean’s exhortations to drink the stuff (they don’t actually grow tea in Yorkshire) seemed over the top; veteran thesp Sir Patrick Stewart (who graduated from the RSC to Star Wars) makes a rather better fist of it here. Lauding staff member Tina and then inviting them all down the pub.

A pleasant example of that much-lauded but rather elusive art, ‘storytelling.’

MAA creative scale: 7.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.