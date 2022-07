0 Shares Share

Didn’t know TK Maxx didn’t have a website (one’s tempted to cheer) but now they have and Wieden+Kennedy London has produced a diverting 30 seconds to tell us so, featuring some surprised TK Maxxers.

And that’s it (no more needed.) W+K has been somewhat off form for the past couple of years (by its historic stellar standards.) Former global CCO Colleen DeCourcy has been helping out before going off to Snap. Does this show her influence?

MAA creative scale: 8.