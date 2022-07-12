Don't Miss

Real Madrid tops sponsored Instagram super league

Football is the gift that keeps on giving – to players, their agents and relatives anyway – although the clubs themselves seem to teeter on the brink much of the time.

Instagram is yet another source of revenue – Man U’s Ronaldo has about three billion followers – and the clubs too are making plenty of dosh from sponsored posts too according to new research from Livefootballtickets.com using data from Influencer Marketing Hub. Real Madrid is tops followed by Barcelona and PSG.

Helps to pay Leo Messi’s dry cleaning bill anyway (Leo’s at PSG.). The Premier League clubs obviously need to get their Instagram act together.

