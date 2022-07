0 Shares Share

Nike is running a series of projections in the UK supporting the so-called ‘Lionesses,’ England’s women’s soccer team currently competing in the Euros (they scraped a 1-0 win over Austria in the first game.)

Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam has hit top form anyway.

Visitors from the EU may find all this a bit puzzling but, given the current antics in Downing Street, they probably find us deeply odd anyway.