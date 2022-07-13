Don't Miss

Neverland, Amazon and Clear Channel boost Underexposed Arts inclusion drive

Charity Underexposed Arts is following up its famous ‘Peckham portraits’ with a new Amazon-sponsored series from agency Neverland featuring Black British creatives, cultural contributors and activists. The aim is to encourage more black participation in culture generally by showing people who’ve succeeded.

Out of Home media owner Clear Channel is displaying the portraits on its flagship digital Storm sites as part of its summer Arts & Culture Showcase.

The ten chosen portraits are Sheila Atim (below), Chidera Eggerue, Nathalie Emmanuel, Izzy Bizu, Sophia Thakur, Faisal Abdu’allah, Harry Pinero, Kye Whyte, Nicholas Pinnock and Jamal Edwards.

Fraser James at Underexposed Arts says: “I’m really excited to see the work we’ve achieved with Amazon’s support and our creative partnership with Neverland being launched on Clear Channels premium Storm sites. We like our work to be seen in the public realm where we know from past experience, it has the ability to change lives.”

