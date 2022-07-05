NatWest’s Margaret Jobling takes over as ISBA president

0 Shares Share

Margaret Jobling, CMO of NatWest, is the new president of the Incorporated Society of British Advertisers, taking over from Moneysupermarket CEO Peter Duffy.

A long-time FTSE 100 business leader, Jobling has plenty of experience in the consumer goods and utilities industries, both of which are currently facing particularly steep challenges. She has previously held senior roles at several well-known companies including Centrica, Bird’s Eye, Cadbury and Unilever.

Jobling took over the role during the ISBA annual lunch, held at The Sheraton Grand hotel on London’s Park Lane.

She said “Taking on the role of ISBA president is a real honour, I have worked closely with Phil and his team over the last few years and seen ISBA transform into a real catalyst for change that is really making an impact. I am really looking forward to making my contribution to this vital organisation.”

ISBA has also appointed Tom George, a former CEO of GroupM UK, as CEO of Origin, the cross-media measurement programme that has become one of ISBA’s priorities as part of a global initiative backed by the World Federation of Advertisers.