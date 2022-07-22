Don't Miss

NatWest is relentlessly upbeat in ‘tomorrow begins today’

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 7 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

In these gloomy economic times, it’s a bit of a shock to the system to see such a positive ad campaign, particularly when it’s all about personal finances.

The&Partnership has gone for an extremely upbeat version of life in this new campaign for NatWest, in which some very energetic people do things like start a business, move house, go back to school, or reach a savings target.

Margaret Jobling, CMO of NatWest Group, said: “For us as a brand this is a motivational rallying cry, looking to stop people in their tracks and inspire them into taking action today, for a better tomorrow. We want this activation to completely break category norms, leaving people feeling galvanised and ready to make change in their lives.”

Gwen Stefani provides the soundtrack, Lady Leshur the voiceover, and Freddie Powell the colourful, quick-fire direction. It will certainly jump out at you in an ad break.

MAA creative scale: 5.5

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.