NatWest is relentlessly upbeat in ‘tomorrow begins today’

In these gloomy economic times, it’s a bit of a shock to the system to see such a positive ad campaign, particularly when it’s all about personal finances.
The&Partnership has gone for an extremely upbeat version of life in this new campaign for NatWest, in which some very energetic people do things like start a business, move house, go back to school, or reach a savings target.
Margaret Jobling, CMO of NatWest Group, said: “For us as a brand this is a motivational rallying cry, looking to stop people in their tracks and inspire them into taking action today, for a better tomorrow. We want this activation to completely break category norms, leaving people feeling galvanised and ready to make change in their lives.”
Gwen Stefani provides the soundtrack, Lady Leshur the voiceover, and Freddie Powell the colourful, quick-fire direction. It will certainly jump out at you in an ad break.
