Mercedes GLC debuts with a big budget commercial cock-up – deliberate version

Are ads about ads a good idea – especially when they’re 15 minutes long?

Antoni Berlin is venturing down this fraught path with an ambitious offering for the launch of Mercedes’ new GLC, its mid-to-top SUV, with a commercials shoot that owes much to ‘Call My Agent.’

Mercedes F1 driver George Russell can’t make the shoot (he pops up later) so the director throws a director-ish wobbly, to the consternation of the team from the agency who then proceed to try to muck things up their own way.

It’s very well acted by the highly glossy agency team although the commercial they seem to be aiming for looks like the usual big studio car nonsense.

But is it really a good idea to show that your (expensive) product is promoted by a team of deranged idiots?

Worth a look though and the actress playing the head lady from the agency (no idea who she is) is quite something.

MAA creative scale: 6.