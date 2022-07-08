MAA Ad of the Week: EE’s purpose-packed ‘Not her problem’

0 Shares Share

We haven’t had this much reaction to a campaign since AMV BBDO’s terminal effort for Asda a couple of years ago. EE’s ‘Not her problem’ about, inter alia, male sexism in society (it’s supposed to be mainly about England women’s football) has certainly divided opinion. Many men obviously hate it, saying they’re all depicted as sexists, which they aren’t.

It also adds fuel to the “too much purpose” debate. Football, in the UK anyway, has always resided somewhere between a game and a tribal confrontation and this is certainly aggressive in tone. Too much so? Is it making things worse?

And. of course, what’s it all to do with being a mobile provider?

Agency Saatchi and Saatchi has been ploughing its furrow for 50 years or so now so should know what it’s doing. But agencies can be excitable places, sometimes getting carried away when they’re gifted with what they see as an important issue – or opportunity to rehearse one.

It’s our Ad of the Week because it raises so many issues.