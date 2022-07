0 Shares Share

No, not that awful campaign with Idris Elba – ‘Booking.com, booking.yeah’ (what data-driven insight produced this stroke of genius?) – but adam&eveDDB’s spin on the Women’s Euros.

The Women’s Euros seem to have used up most of adland’s 2022 big budgets as brands try to burnish their inclusivity credentials and, frankly, it’s becoming a bit of a pain.

But, if you must, A&E can do the job. (The somewhat stretchy logic is that you need to book to travel to watch the games.)