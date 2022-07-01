Don't Miss

MAA Ad of the Week: Amnesty International on Roe v. Wade

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Analysis, Creative, Media, News, Politics, PR 12 hours ago 0

Amnesty International has spread its wings somewhat with this rapid response to the US Roe v. Wade abortion ruling. From Norwegian ad agency Anorak.

Freedom is still the issue though, even in what Amnesty calls the ‘Land of the Unfree.’

Will it change anyone’s mind? Very much doubt it in the entrenched old USA. How a certain former President stays out of jail is a mystery to many of us. Maybe they fear the whole country will blow if justice took its course. Anyway, possibly Boris will beat him to it.

