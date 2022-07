MAA Ad of the Week: Amazon from Droga5

It’s refreshing – and worryingly rare – to find a nice well-made ad where the “purpose” is just to promote the product or brand, in this case Amazon books from Droga5 London.

That books are mostly deemed a good thing means the purpose has another dimension too.

Even the product placement for Kindle is deftly handled (it’s easy to miss it.)

An ad that grows on you. That’s pretty rare too.