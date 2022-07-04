Leo Burnett scoops PepsiCo India creative and digital

0 Shares Share

Publicis Groupe has deepened its relationship with PepsiCo with its Leo Burnett winning the food and beverages giant in India. Leo B will handle creative and digital for all PepsiCo brands in the country following a multi-agency pitch.

Last year Publicis won all PepsiCo media in China.

PepsiCo India senior V-P George Kovoor says: “At PepsiCo India, our aim is to create innovative and purposeful consumer campaigns that help us engage effectively with our consumers.

“With an intent to further accelerate our marketing efforts, we are delighted to welcome Leo Burnett as our new creative agency. Their strategic thinking along with robust creative and marketing capabilities make them the right partners for our next phase of growth.”

Leo B South Asia CEO and chairman BBH India Dheeraj Sinha says: “PepsiCo’s business in India is witnessing a tremendous growth journey and we are looking forward to being their partners in accelerating this momentum. The mandate offers us a wonderful opportunity to further create ground breaking work, and integrate culture, creativity, data and technology in campaigns, going forward.”

PepsiCo India’s brands include Pepsi, Lay’s, Kurkure, Tropicana 100%, Gatorade and Quaker.