Don't Miss

KFC has jobs for all – including out of work politicians – in Mother’s topical ad

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 10 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

The newspaper headlines are dominated by the downfall of Boris Johnson and his government, but turn the pages and a solution is at hand for out-of-work politicians — a job at KFC, where (unlike in Westminster) you’ll find “supportive and trustworthy leadership.”

This topical work by Mother has been properly thought through, with further quips on the web link: “Are you a former Trade Envoy or Secretary of State? Looking for a new challenge? One with long-term prospects? ”

Meanwhile, social media is alive with smaller brands celebrating Boris Johnson’s demise more openly, with offers of 10% (and more) off, using codes like “BORISGONE.”

Uncommon is thinking along similar lines with an ad van, stationed outside the gates of Downing Street, that puts a topical twist on their new campaign about the mental health benefits of pets.

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.