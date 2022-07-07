Kate Moss hits the road road for Diet Coke’s 40th

0 Shares Share

Diet Coke is about to celebrate its 40th anniversary (blimey) and it’s signed up Kate Moss for a rumoured £5m as its “creative director.” Moss says she is “thrilled to join the Diet Coke family” and “I love the past collaborations they’ve done with such incredible names in fashion.”

Coca-Cola Europe integrated experience director Michael Willeke (yes, really) says Coke is “honoured to appoint Kate Moss as our new creative director, continuing Diet Coke’s rich history of collaborating with some of the biggest names in fashion and culture.” Not quite sure who these are but never mind.

If you google Kate Moss and coke you get lots of stuff on this deal and other antics besides, which Coke (with a capital ‘C’) presumably did first..