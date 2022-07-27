ITV gets dads and daughters talking in the latest campaign by Uncommon Creative Studio

Uncommon’s latest ad for ITV’s “Britain Get Talking” campaign features a difficult after-school exchange between a dad and his young teenage daughter.

It explores the gap between what we say and how we feel, and shows how it takes time and patience for a parent to make a connection with a child, and really get the conversation started.

Susie Braun, director of social purpose at ITV, said: “Britain Get Talking has always been about connecting, which is one of the most powerful ways we can look after our mental health. With children and young people increasingly facing challenges to their mental wellbeing, we hope this campaign can be a reminder to anyone with a teenager in their lives to keep making time to break through.”

Nils Leonard, co-founder at Uncommon, said: “Since launching, Britain Get Talking with ITV it has become the UK’s most recognised mental health campaign and started over 100 million conversations. We’re incredibly proud of the impact this initiative continues to have.”

The campaign originally launched in 2019 by pausing the live broadcast of Britain’s Got Talent, and in lockdown, Ant and Dec were brought in to keep us all talking. Since then celebrities from Captain Tom to Susanna Reid, and Maya Jama to Shirley Hancock, have featured in the campaign.

But you don’t need celebrities to have an impact, as this latest ad shows.

MAA creative scale: 8