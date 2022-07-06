Equistone invests in Talon global growth as Mayfair exits

0 Shares Share

Leading independent Out of Home specialist media agency Talon has secured investment from Equistone Partners Europe to continue global expansion and accelerate its expansion into technology.

Equistone takes over from Mayfair Equity Partners which invested in Talon in 2017. Talon management retains a “meaningful stake.”

Equistone is an investor in marketing services businesses including global marketing agency adm Group last October. It realised its majority stake in global marketing technology and services provider Inspired Thinking Group in March.

Talon Group CEO Barry Cupples says: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Equistone and excited to be working closely with the team to support Talon’s next phase of growth. Now in our tenth year, Talon is established as a market leading OOH agency and we thank Mayfair for being a huge part of this journey. We are particularly excited for the opportunities the new Equistone partnership will create for Talon’s clients across the globe.”

Equistone partner Paul Harper says: “We have been hugely impressed by the management team’s wealth of sector experience, strong track record and clear ambition to further scale the business, and we are excited to work with Barry and his team to accelerate the investment into talent and technology on a global basis.

“OOH media has remained a robust and attractive broadcast medium for brands to communicate with customers, with the market continuing to digitise and invest in programmatic solutions.”

Talon operates in 100 markets internationally with proprietary adtech platforms Ada, Atlas and Plato. Clients include Apple, Diageo, McDonald’s and PepsiCo plus leading agencies Omnicom, Havas and Stagwell.