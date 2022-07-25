Engine executive Rob Chalmers joins his former boss Ete Davies at Dentsu Creative

0 Shares Share

Dentsu is not standing still. Fresh from folding all its creative agencies into Dentsu Creative, it has hired Rob Chalmers, who has been CXO at Engine Creative since 2019, as its own CXO.

Chalmers left Engine in April, three months before owner Next 15 merged the agency with ODD and relaunched it as House337. He joins his former boss, Ete Davies, who jumped ship in January and joined Dentsu as COO in March.

At Dentsu, Chalmers will oversee a sizeable customer experience team of 90 (out of 400 in total), built out of the former Isobar and Whitespace agency teams. He will report to James Morris, the CEO of Dentsu Creative EMEA & UK. Clients include Clarins, Shiseido, Asahi, Visit Scotland and the Royal Academy of Music.

Chalmers said: “I’m a huge believer in what Dentsu Creative is building. Everything I have done has involved building new creative capabilities to help brands solve their next big problem through experience. To have that reflected not only in the agency’s ambition for modern creativity, but in its existing capabilities, diverse people and perspectives is even better.”

Morris said: “Rob is an exceptional creative entrepreneur who thinks through products and services to imagine new things. As a network designed for today and what comes next, there is no better talent to lead our Experience practice, create new markets and opportunities for our clients, driving measurable business growth and customer value.”