EE takes a stand against sexist hate ahead of women’s Euros

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 1 day ago

This is a good, thought provoking ad for the first day of the UEFA Women’s Euros.

The “Hope United” campaign, which was rolled out during the men’s Euros last year – although with limited success, given at the hate that spilled out post-penalties at the final vs Italy – is back with a focus on misogyny.

With the England men’s team and Gareth Southgate on board, there’s honest talk about male privilege, a climate of intimidation, and how misogyny is a “stain” on all men. The message is that it’s “Not her problem.”

Saatchi & Saatchi did the creative, with fellow Publicis agency Digitas UK on reactive social and Essence responsible for media buying.

Marc Allera, CEO of EE, said: “Now, more than ever, it is imperative we come together to champion hope over hate, placing the onus on men to own the problem: this is why EE Hope United will continue to help shape a safer online world, giving others the confidence and knowhow to help call out and put a stop to online sexist hate.”

Southgate could have put it better in his own words, rather than this laboured poem, but otherwise it’s a strong campaign. Let’s hope people listen.

MAA creative scale: 8

