Dogs are a ‘legal high’ in Uncommon’s new campaign for ManyPets insurance

Uncommon Creative Studio is appealing to pet owners with a new campaign – its first for ManyPets insurance – saying they need to insure their pets if they want to ensure their own happiness.

A series of posters celebrates the health benefits of owning a pet while giving people a selfish reason for taking out ManyPets insurance. They describe a dog as a ‘personal trainer’ and a ‘legal high,’ while a cat is a ‘stress ball and an ‘endorphin.’

All backed up by data from a survey of just 385 pet owners, which shares nuggets like 89% of people say their pet helps them deal with anxiety and unhappiness.

Ryan Wheaton, global creative and brand director, ManyPets said: “No-one can deny that the relationship between pet and pet parents brings incredible mutual benefit. Despite this it can be difficult to articulate what pets really mean to us. Uncommon have managed to capture our bond in a compelling way, highlighting the limitless ways our pets look after us. In return, pet parents are looking for more ways to keep their pets happy and healthy for longer, and ManyPets is here to help ensure that happiness. We’re so excited to see the campaign in the wild.”

Lucy Jameson, co-founder, Uncommon said: “Pets make everything better. They don’t only bring us joy, they also have a proven positive impact on both our mental and physical wellbeing. In a world of stress and chaos, pets are more important than ever. We spotted there was a huge role and tension for ManyPets to play into here. We wanted to remind people that they have to insure their pets to ensure their happiness. Plus, this was one more weapon in my war of attrition trying to persuade my husband to let us have a dog…”

MAA creative scale: 8