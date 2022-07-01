Direct Line enlists King Valkyrie for summer ad drive

0 Shares Share

A coup for direct Line and agency Saatchi & Saatchi I guess as it’s new ‘We’re On It’ ad features King Valkyrie (it’s a she or seems to be, never quite sure these days) from ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ which comes out at the weekend.

So King misses the action (as ever in this series) before adjourning to the British seaside.

Direct Line head of marketing Wendy Moores says: “Whatever happens we want our customers to know that our cover gives them the back-up they need to feel secure. What better way to reinforce we are there for our customers than by showcasing that when ‘We’re On It’, even the universe’s greatest Super Heroes need a break.

“In a world that faces huge challenges, we wanted our new advert to provide a moment of escapism, to entertain with an epically fun campaign that plays into the incredible Marvel Studio’s Cinematic Universe.”

Saatchi CCO Franki Goodwin says: “Direct Line’s campaigns keep growing, and now we’re bringing in Marvel Studios, the biggest entertainment property of all. Best of all, we get to do it in a delightful and unexpected way, showing a Super Hero finally able to get some me-time. We’ve upped the entertainment, star factor, introduced a female hero and deepened our cultural reach through the addition of King Valkyrie as she comes to UK screens this summer.”

OK then, Marvel fans ill doubtless love it.

MAA creative scale: 7.