Chris Hirst in surprise exit as Havas merges creative and health networks

Donna Murphy, who has been at Havas for 35 years, said: “Bringing together the exceptional global brand leadership of Havas Health & You with the dynamic creative talent and unique blend of assets in the Creative Group produces something truly unique.”

Chris Hirst said: “I’m incredibly proud to leave Havas Creative Group in such great health. This year we achieved the previously unthinkable: runner-up as Global Network of the Year [at Cannes]. Ultimately however, it’s all about having more than your fair share of the very best people – and we were privileged to have just that. I’d like to thank them for all we have achieved.”

Murphy is based in New York, which will mean a power shift away from London, where Hirst was based.

London CEO Xavier Rees and London CCO Vicki Maguire, both of whom have done a lot to boost the creative network’s reputation, will have to adjust to a new regime where they are not so close to the boss. Although the bulk of Havas’ Cannes success came from the Middle East, thanks to Havas Dubai’s “Liquid Billboard” for Adidas.