Cars made cute and cuddly in Iris’ new campaign for Suzuki

Suzuki and Iris have created a pretty unusual car campaign, covering cars in crochet jackets to show just how quirky, approachable and “Good different” Suzuki is.

All Suzukis are hybrid cars, while tech and safety features are standard, so the idea is not to complicate the car buying process with too much jargon. Instead, it’s about the “fun” and “warm fuzzy feeling” that’s built into the cars.

Ross Taylor, creative director at Iris said: “The very nature of ‘Good Different’ meant that we could only execute this idea in a way that breaks category convention, and let’s face it, the world doesn’t need another car advert driving through a city or a winding mountain road. Needless to say, it was one of the most fun and creative projects to work on, the way it should be, every time.”

Alex Key, senior marketing communications manager at Suzuki said: “At Suzuki, we’ve always been proud of our unconventional history; we love our new brand positioning as, for the first time, it’s enabled us to step up and own that feeling of being a little bit different, whilst pairing it with robust, research driven product claims designed to deliver disruptive reappraisal.”

It’s certainly a “different” approach in a generally conservative market. Sales figures will show whether it turns out to be “good different”.

MAA creative scale: 6.5