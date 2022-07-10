Don't Miss

Cadbury recruits Aussies to spread the word about Caramilk

Posted by: Emma Hall

VCCP has turned to a timeless and cost effective way to promote a product — put people in your merchandise and ask them to do the work for you. It helps if you recruit 1,000 friendly Australians for the job, and they agree to be paid in Caramilk bars.

Caramilk was introduced to the UK just last year, but has been on sale in Australia for a lot longer.

Bryony Tate, brand manager at Mondelez said: “Last year, we launched Cadbury Caramilk in the UK with a bang, sharing Aussies’ love of Caramilk far and wide. This year, we’re excited to take the ‘Just Ask An Aussie’ idea to the next level, sponsoring a thousand Aussies to make sure there’s always one nearby for Brits to ask for themselves.”

Angus Vine, creative director at VCCP London, said: “Aussies have loved Caramilk for years and with over 138,000 Aussies living in the UK, it makes them the perfect spokespeople for the brand. Look out for one and ‘Ask An Aussie’ to see what all the fuss is about.”

MAA creative scale: 6

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

