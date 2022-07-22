Another identity change for much-travelled Engine – now it’s House 337

0 Shares Share

What’s in an agency name? Next 15 has rebranded Engine Creative as House 337 following the merger with its ODD fashion agency. Back in the day Engine was Wight Collins Rutherford Scott which, bizarrely, once owned Carat.

Better let them explain it. New CEO Phil Fearnley says: “We are launching House 337 with a wealth of creative heritage and outstanding talent – along with a philosophy and approach that is right for these times.

“We believe that real brand growth comes from original thinking and viewing a problem from many different perspectives. That’s why we are offering the widest possible collection of skills and mindsets that will go beyond the expected and seek new opportunities for creativity, growth and innovation for clients.”

And 337? The number of employees (now anyway, be embarrassing if it reduces much. A number of seniors have left already.)

It’s difficult to name anything these days as the internet makes it easy for anyone to register anything, often in the hope that someone will transgress and pay up. House 337 is no worse than lots of others (quite liked ODD.)

Engine was actually a mid-sized marcoms company founded by WCRS’ Peter Scott but foundered rather when it was bought by US private equity. Engine Creative battled on, producing much good work before being bought by tech-based Next 15. Next 15 also tried to buy M&C Saatchi but that looks unlikely now as Next’s share price has tanked along with other tech-based stocks.