Adam&eve NYC partners with DDB in basketball game win

0 Shares Share

Adam&eve NYC, which has made steady if hardly rapid progress since launch some years back, has won the global launch of basketball video game NBA 2K23, alongside owner Omnicom’s DDB San Francisco. The campaign will include TV, online video, digital, social and experiential.

NBA 2K V-P Alfie Brody says: “We’re excited to partner with adam&eve NYC and DDB San Francisco to take our NBA 2K work to new levels. NBA 2K is not only a basketball simulation game, but a living breathing ecosystem of hoops culture. We’re looking forward to expanding our reach together.”

A&ENYC MD James Rowe says: “Ever since we landed in the US we’ve wanted to work on an iconic title like NBA 2K. We can’t wait to make the next chapter of the NBA 2K story the greatest of all time.”

NBA 2K was launched by Sega in 1999 and is now owned by 2K Sports.