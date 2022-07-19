Adam&eveDDB joins agency rush to customer experience with TRACK

0 Shares Share

Adam&eveDDB is joining the rush to expanded customer experience operations by merging with TRACK, DDB Worldwide’s customer experience and data science operation.

The new team is led by Simon Adamson, who takes on the role of chief experience officer of adam&eveDDB Group alongside TRACK MD Phillip Schilling. Bonnie Jones and Gavin Pearce are joining as experience strategy directors from AKQA and Eight Inc.

Adamson says: “The work we are doing for Mars and JetBlue is already demonstrating the potential of fusing customer-centric creativity with TRACK’s world class data science capabilities. By creating the new integrated unit, we will be able to scale this offering, creating more meaningful, memorable and emotional experiences for customers and help ultimately drive growth for our clients.”

Most of the big agencies are boosting their CX offers, as are relative newbies including New Commercial Arts (founded by former A&E partners James Murphy and David Golding) and Uncommon.

Customer experience in the UK has proved to be a post-pandemic (and Brexit) car crash with industries such as air transport outraging customers in their millions with scarcely believable breakdowns in service. Uncommon has landed the British Airways CX brief although quite how it’s going to compensate for the lack of thousands of ground staff and collapsing computer systems only BA’s embattled marketing department would know.