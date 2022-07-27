Ad Net Zero aims for global reach with second Summit

0 Shares Share

Ad Net Zero, which launched to the world at COP 26 in Glasgow last year, is to continue its mission to achieve net zero emissions from ads with its second Global Summit on 9-10 November. This will be held at Park Village in London.

Ad Net Zero was launched in the UK by trade bodies the AA, IPA and ISBA and now counts over 100 advertisers, agencies, commercial media owners and production companies in its UK supporter base and the first international chapter in Ireland. The Global Group consists of ten of advertising’s biggest commercial companies and ten of its largest trade associations.

The summit will also feature the first winners of the Campaign Ad Net Zero Awards celebrating the ad industry’s best work towards helping to build a net zero economy.

Ad Net Zero chair and general manager Unilever UK & Ireland Sebastian Munden says: “The climate crisis is a complex global challenge, requiring positive action from everyone who works in advertising. The Summit, growing from our first ever in Glasgow last year, will review the progress we are making since then.

“Everybody is invited and content will cover different sectors and different action areas. We will share learning and best practice, providing practical tips on changes we can all make in the way we work and the work we make.”