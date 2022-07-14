180 hires van der Heul as its first creative director of innovation and platforms

0 Shares Share

Innovation is the order of the day for ad agencies, and 180 Amsterdam has found its muse in Jeena van der Heul, who takes up a new global role as creative director, innovation and platforms.

Van der Heul has worked at most of Amsterdam’s top shops, including We Are Pi, 72andSunny and Wieden + Kennedy, as well as doing a stint in Australia at 303 Mullen Lowe.

He said: “I’m excited to be stepping into the world of 180, a creative ecosystem with innovation at its heart. To work alongside a team of people creating the world as it could be. To create remarkable work for our clients that is rooted in truth and embedded in culture.”

180 Amsterdam has also hired Marcia Graham as people director. As well as working at other Amsterdam agencies, Graham has also worked in basketball and at clothing companies including Pepe Jeans and Tommy Hilfiger.

Sander Volten, global CEO of 180 said: “Following 36 months of growth and innovation, we’re as committed as ever to the belief that there’s nothing more powerful than a fresh perspective. We need the talent and mindset that takes us into braver, bolder waters. These hires will help us do just that.”

180 Amsterdam opened a New York office last year, and has hired 40 new people already this year. The LA agency won a gold and a bronze lion at Cannes 2022 for a project with Cox Internet to help people with autism make more meaningful connections online, using animated emojis to interpret and illustrate emotions.