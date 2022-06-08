We Are Social buys Singapore influencer Kobe

0 Shares Share

We don’t hear so much about Chinese companies taking over the marcoms world these days but We Are Social, owned by China’s BlueFocus International, continues to expand, this time buying Singapore-based influencer agency Kobe.

Kobe’s line-up includes celebrities, Instagrammers, bloggers and YouTubers for clients including PepsiCo, Logitech, Suntory and United Overseas Bank.

Kobe founder and CEO Evangeline Leong says: “We are very excited to join forces with We Are Social, who will help supercharge Kobe with data, insights, strategy and creative expertise. Access to We Are Social’s global capabilities will enhance our existing services, creating opportunities for our amazing team and our valued clients.”

We Are Social CEO Nathan McDonald says: “We are delighted to welcome Kobe to the We Are Social network. This acquisition not only strengthens our offering in Singapore, it also shows our intention to harness more opportunities in south-east Asia. We’re looking forward to working with Evangeline and her team to accelerate the growth of Kobe and We Are Social in the region.”

We Are Social now has 1000 people in 15 offices worldwide.