Unlimited & Pablo land £22m Cabinet Office contract

The pairing of two independent agencies, Unlimited and Pablo, is proving popular with the government. Their latest win is a bumper £22m Cabinet Office contract, and last month they won the creative business for HMRC.

The two-year contract is to deliver public service communications that support government priorities, both domestically and internationally. These include the GREAT programme, which encourages international audiences to visit, study, trade, invest, live and work in the UK.

Government pitches are always very hotly contested by roster agencies, which include MullenLowe, who worked with the Cabinet Office on Covid-19 communications. Unlimited and Pablo, both PR-led agencies, won a place on the roster in September 2021.

Harriet Knight, joint MD of Pablo London, said: “Change is the cultural norm in the world today. What a time to be in marketing. To be able to use our creativity in partnership with the Cabinet Office to help: people, the perception of Britain globally and support what matters is intoxicating. We are in!”

Tim Bonnet, president of Unlimited, said: “Our work will arguably be some of the most important communications in the UK and overseas, covering everything important to this country. Be it big brand-led campaigns or urgent informative messaging, we are delighted, now let’s get to work.”