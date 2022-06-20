Sighting shots from the Cannes Lions

0 Shares Share

If they didn’t exist someone would have to make them up – perhaps for a Netflix series, adland’s version of ‘Call My Agent.’

Here’s WPP on its beach.

Putting the focus on the power of creative transformation, the WPP Beach brings together the most influential thinkers and do-ers to tell audacious, unexpected and impressive stories that unlock change through creativity. Our purpose is to create better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities. Our presence at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity demonstrates our belief in creativity as a force for growth – and a force for good.

Located on The Miramar Beach between The Carlton and Martinez hotels, the WPP Beach will be open 9am until late, Monday 20 to Friday 24 June, with a programme of talks, experiences and private events, meeting rooms, charging stations and great wifi.

Invitation to the Beach

Anyone from a WPP company, client or partner will be welcome to use the Beach, subject to space. If you’re a member of the press, you can request access here.

For all other requests, get in touch.

And Ad Contrarian Bob Hoffman on what’s going to happen.

A panel discussion was held to discuss the future of the agency business. It was agreed that the agency business must align its priorities to the evolving needs of our clients or we will fade away.

And

A very rich and famous creative person gave a very stirring speech about how creativity is the heart and soul of our industry and we have to get back to celebrating creativity. Agencies that don’t prioritize creativity will soon be dead.

There’s much more from Bob here (and he doesn’t even need to go.).

No comment required really.